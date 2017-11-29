Man in wheelchair shot in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in a wheelchair was shot in the hip in Raleigh on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Bragg and Person streets before 9 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to WakeMed.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s godsister said he was was in the wheelchair after being paralyzed by a 2012 shooting.

“It scared me, you know, because it took me back to 2012,” Samantha Lynch said. “Back then I just got a phone call saying he’s dead. Tonight when I pulled up the guy told me he didn’t know if he was living or not. So the only thing I asked the officer was is he okay and he said he will be.”

