Man shot during home invasion, armed robbery, Durham County authorities say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot during a home invasion and armed robbery Wednesday morning in Durham County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are investigating the incident that occurred at a home in the 200 block of Breedlove Avenue around 5:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the home where an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, authorities said.

The man’s condition is not known at this time and his name is not being released.

CBS North Carolina’s Derrick Lewis spoke with the father of the man who was shot and was told that the man is getting X-rays done and it looks like he will be OK.

The sheriff’s office said that preliminary information shows the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and they are currently searching for the shooter and following leads already gathered in the case.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist with their investigation is urged to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Durham CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.