Man shot in the face, killed at Raleigh townhome complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the face and killed in Raleigh Wednesday morning, according to police.

Residents of a townhome complex called 911 about possible gunshots heard in the area around 3:20 a.m. Police responded to the scene and circled the area before finding a 31-year-old man shot in the parking lot at 2200 Raven Road, police said.

The man was transported to WakeMed with a gunshot wound to the face but did not survive his injuries, according to police.

Police said there’s no suspect description or vehicle description available at t his time. Officers canvassed the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.