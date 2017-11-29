League officials: Raleigh not getting MLS franchise in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina FC will not be making a move to Major League Soccer for the 2020 season, according to league officials.

The league said in a statement that eight cities have been eliminated from contention for two available slots that are expected to be named in December. The two teams chosen next month will join the league for the 2020 season when MLS expands to 26 teams.

According to the statement, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, St. Louis and Tampa Bay have all been eliminated from contention for the 2020 slots.

The four cities that are in contention for next month’s spots are Nashville, Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit.

Two more expansions are expected to be named in 2018 that would push the total number of teams to 28. Those two teams will join league play after 2020.

The eight cities eliminated, including Raleigh, can choose to continue their bids for the last two spots to be named next year, Straus reports.

The club released a statement regarding the decision:

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced four finalists for the next two expansion teams, which will be awarded soon. While North Carolina FC was not among the initial group of markets, MLS has indicated that the club is in consideration for the remaining two expansion spots which will be announced at a later date. North Carolina FC remains committed to pursuing a MLS franchise and is continuing to work diligently to secure a stadium in downtown Raleigh. Momentum for the project continues to build and we look forward to continued dialogue with the community and with MLS as we demonstrate why the Triangle should be home to a franchise.”