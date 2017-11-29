Wake County neighborhood sees letters, packages stolen from mailboxes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a string of mail and package thefts in a Wake County neighborhood.

Homeowners in the Yates Mill Run neighborhood say the thefts happened on Monday when someone drove around the neighborhood and took outgoing mail and packages from their mailbox.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera picked up the driver of the car going around and taking items out of mailboxes that had the red flag up.

The thief took outgoing letters, packages, Netflix DVDs, and even bills.

Mike Carroll, the U.S. Postal Inspector for the Raleigh area, says there tends to be a small uptick of stolen mail and packages during the holiday season. However, thieves stealing outgoing mail happen less frequently.

“I would say that is not common in this area,” said Carroll. “But it does happen from time to time.”

Carroll says there are several things you can do to protect your mail and packages.

You should avoid sending cash, require a signature for packages, consider an alternate shipping address such as your workplace, and pick-up and send your mail at your local post office.

The thefts in the Yates Mill Run neighborhood have many taking similar precautions.

“I just try to get the mail as soon as possible,” said Scott Gursslin. “And obviously if we see anything suspicious, we’ll go ahead and contact the authorities.”

Three homeowners reported mail stolen, but deputies say there could be more.

Since it was outgoing mail, many homeowners say they have no way of knowing if their mail was delivered or stolen.