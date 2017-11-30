Homeless man accused of killing Fayetteville mom also stole her iPhone, authorities say



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say the homeless man accused of killing a Fayetteville mother-of-three at a Skibo Road motel also stole her iPhone.

The revelation came during a Thursday court hearing at which Tahkeese Gilliens, 19, was ordered held without bond on charges of murder and burglary.

EARLIER: Homeless man murdered Fayetteville mom at motel, police say

It isn’t clear what, if any, relationship Gilliens had with the victim, Alyssa Mota, 23, said District Attorney Bill West.

“He had agreed to meet the victim at the hotel on Skibo Road, where the crime occurred,” West said.

Mota, of the 2100 block of Lakeridge Road, died at the Comfort Inn on Skibo Road on Monday night, police said. She was found about 9:35 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Det. D. Franklin at (910) 483-TIPS. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org or using the free P3 Tips app.

