‘Items of interest’ found in search for missing NC girl, rushed to FBI lab



JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — “Items of interest” found during the search for a missing North Carolina 3-year-old hve been rushed to an FBI lab for expedited testing, authorities said Thursday.

The U.S. Marine Corps used a V-22 Osprey aircraft to fly the items straight to the FBI lab at Quantico, Virginia.

“Right now, experts at the FBI lab in Quantico are testing items of interest that could help lead us to Mariah,” said FBI agent Stanley Meador.

The items will be prioritized for testing as officials try to determine whether they have any evidentiary value in the search for Mariah Woods.

The girl’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend report last seeing the girl Sunday night in their trailer. When the mother awoke the next morning at about 6 a.m., she noticed the girl missing, she told authorities.

Since then, a massive search has unfolded in Onslow County, involving searchers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies searching on foot, by boat, on horseback and from the air. On Thursday, authorities announced that they were calling for volunteers for a search Friday morning.