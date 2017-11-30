Johnston County homeowner exchanges gunfire with home invasion suspects, sheriff says

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County homeowner exchanged gunfire with two suspects who had broken into his home late Wednesday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowner told investigators they returned to the home on Ogburn Drive around 10:30 p.m. to find two individuals in the home.

The two suspects fired at the homeowner who said he returned fire.

The suspects ran from the scene amid the gunfire but deputies were able to apprehend one.

Jauquan Fontel Sanders, 21, of Selma was arrested in connection with the incident.

Sanders was shot in the leg during incident and is currently listed in stable condition.

Deputies are still working to locate the second suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

