Warrant: 3-year-old Garner boy died after mom refused to take him to doctor

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner mom is facing a child abuse charge after failing to take her 3-year-old son to the doctor after he got sick, which led to his death, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Deysi Yhuriko Martinez, 22, of the 8500 block of Bovine Place, is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse — serious bodily injury.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

According to the warrant, Martinez showed “a reckless disregard for human life…whose willful act of failing to provide care…when [her son] fell ill on [Aug. 9] until he was dying on [Aug. 10] around 3 p.m., demonstrates her willful act and/or gross negligence omission which led to the death of [the] 3-year-old.”

Martinez was arrested on Wednesday on the charge. She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.