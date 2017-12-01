1 arrested after skimmer found on ATM at State Farmers Market in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested this week after a skimming device was found on an ATM near the State Farmer’s Market in Raleigh.

Vasilica-Marcel Ciobanu, 24, who is from New York City, was arrested on Thursday, according to arrest records.

The credit card skimming device was found on the ATM at 1201 Agriculture Street on Sept. 24, according to police.

Ciobanu, who was arrested at 3301 Hammond Road in Raleigh, is charged with card theft with a scanning device.

An ATM service technician first reported the existence of the skimmer. It was not noticed by the public.