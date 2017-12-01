2 from Georgia arrested near Rocky Mount with $580K+ worth of cocaine

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman from Georgia were arrested near Rocky Mount Thursday with more than $580,000 worth of cocaine, one pound of marijuana and a handgun, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said. The two people in the car — Mattalyn Maria Flowers, 25, and Jamirah Ellis Willis Jr., 21, both of Decatur, Georgia — said they were traveling to Emporia, Virginia.

“Deputies became suspicious of criminal activity” while speaking with the two during the traffic stop, the sherrif’s office said. A search of the vehicle was made based on probable cause. As a result of the search, 3.9 kilograms of cocaine, one pound of marijuana and a handgun were found in the vehicle.

Authorities said the cocaine has a street value of $588,000.

“With a destination of Virginia, there is no doubt this significant seizure removed this dangerous narcotic from entering back into North Carolina on the street level,” the sheriff’s office said.

Flowers and Willis were both arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, and felony possession of marijuana. Both are being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond each.

Their first appearances are scheduled for today.