2 Harnett County schools put on lockdown after thieves get in shootout with homeowner

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Harnett County elementary schools were placed on lockdown after two masked men got in a shootout with a homeowner during a robbery attempt late Friday morning.

Johnsonville Elementary and Benhaven Elementary schools both were put on lockdown for nearly two hours as a precaution, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. at 2006 Marks Road in Cameron, Harnett County deputies said in a news release.

Two masked men kicked in the front door of a man’s home. One of the two men came into the home with a “long gun.”

The resident of the home shot at the suspect. The suspect then ran out of the home and fired his weapon back into the home from the front yard, deputies said.

Both suspects, who were wearing camouflage coats, then ran off.

The resident of the home suffered a grazed wound on his leg and was treated at the scene, according to deputies.

A handgun was found by deputies in the front yard and K-9s were brought into the help track the suspects.

Officials said that a deputy was posted at each elementary school for the remainder of the school day Friday.

As of Friday at 4:30 no one had been arrested in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111