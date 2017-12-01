Apex man charged with murder in shooting death of woman originally ruled accidental

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is charged with murder in connection with an incident where a woman died following what investigators called a possible accidental shooting, according to Wake County arrest records.

EARLIER: Woman dies after accidental shooting in Apex

Police arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Walden Glade Run just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 24 in response to an accidental shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a severe injury and later died, police said.

Michael Anthony Maher, 44, of Apex, was arrested in Raleigh on Thursday.

He is charged with murder and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today.