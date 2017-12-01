Lumberton man found dead along I-95 in Cumberland County, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man’s body was found along Interstate 95 southbound in Cumberland County Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are investigating after a body was located along the road near mile marker 55, authorities said. A passing motorist called in the body, authorities said.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sean Swain said authorities arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m. and found that the body showed no obvious signs of trauma or a cause of death. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Dakota Douglas Bodieford, of Lumberton.

Bodieford did not meet the description of anyone listed as a missing person, the sheriff’s office said.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy in order to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information on the body, call authorities at (910) 323-1500 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

