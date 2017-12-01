Flynn is cooperating with Mueller, calls plea way to ‘set things right’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI as part of a plea deal, is cooperating with the government in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In statement, Flynn called his guilty plea a way “to set things right,” “in the best interests of my family and our country.”

Flynn admitted that a senior member of the Trump transition team directed him to make contact with Russian officials in December 2016.

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, becoming the first official who worked in the Trump White House to make a guilty plea so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by Mueller into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras said during Flynn’s plea hearing that the government will decide how effectively Flynn is cooperating as part of a plea agreement.

The lie Flynn was convicted of concerned his contact with the Russian ambassador.

The government did not reveal the identity of the senior transition official.