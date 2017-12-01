‘I have not touched anybody,’ Apex child porn suspect says in court

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man facing a dozen child porn charges denied any wrongdoing in court in Wake County on Friday.

Andrew Sarine, 40, was arrested after law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at his home Thursday, according to the Apex Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Officers and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force executed the warrant at 2742 Lake Waccamaw Trail, police said.

Sarine was arrested at the scene and is now facing 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

PREVIOUS: Cyber tip leads to arrest of Apex man on 12 child sex charges, police say

He spoke to a judge on Friday and denied the charges.

“I have not touched anybody. I have not done anything like that,” Sarine said. “I am not going anywhere. I am not a flight risk. My goal is to get back to my family and get help as best as I can.”

If found guilty on all counts Sarine could face 88 years behind bars. Sarine’s next court appearance is planned for Dec. 21.

Police said the information was received from a cyber tip through the North Carolina Center for Missing Children.