Missing Florida teen spotted in NC found safe in New York

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/WNCN) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a missing teenager who is believed to have ran away with a soccer coach was found safe on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Caitlyn Frisina was found safe in New York.

Frisina, 17, was believed to be headed north with Rian Rodriguez, 27, a boy’s soccer coach at the Florida high school where Frisina is a student.

Frisina’s parents say he’s also a family friend.

17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina is believed to have left her home in Columbia County voluntarily sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning and was reported missing by her parents, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say she was seen on surveillance video with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, who is a boy’s soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina is a senior and played on the girls’ soccer team.

Frisina took $200 out of an ATM in St. Marys, Georgia, on Sunday morning, and was later that day seen with Rodriguez on surveillance video at a Pilot gas station in St. George, Georgia, Sheriff Mark Hunter said Wednesday.

“Video from the store showed Rian and Caitlyn, which confirmed to us they were together,” Hunter said.

They were also spotted early Sunday evening at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, Hunter said.

According to a missing persons report, Frisina left her home through her bedroom window, taking some clothes and her wallet but leaving her cellphone, which had been erased of data.