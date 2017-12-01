NC man suing NFL star, claims he seduced his wife and ruined his marriage

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Huntersville resident and Marine Corps veteran Joshua Jeffords believes his recent marital issues were caused by an NFL player.

Jeffords is now suing Fletcher Cox, a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, over the issue. Jeffords and his wife are now separated.

The lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg County alleges that Cox had an affair with Jeffords’ wife. It claims the affair began when Jeffords’ wife went on a business trip to Pennsylvania around April 2017. The lawsuit states that Cox had sexual intercourse with Jeffords’ wife and then continued to send her text messages and messages through social media after she returned to North Carolina.

The lawsuit claims that Cox sent messages to Jeffords’ wife claiming he really liked her and wanted to get her pregnant. It also states that Cox sent Jeffords a Snapchat photo of his genitalia.

The suit claims that the affair ruined Jeffords’ marriage and resulted in him needing mental health treatment. It states that Jeffords suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.

Jeffords is now seeking $25,000 in damages.

He spoke to WBTV about the lawsuit Thursday night.

“It’s been a nonstop rollercoaster ride of bad emotions,” said Jeffords. “I basically have to restart my whole life over this and I no longer have the person I thought I was going to be with the rest of my life,” said Jeffords.

He said his hope in taking legal action is that no one else will have to go through a similar situation.

“If there’s any way that my case might be able to help others or stop others in the future from this happening to them,” said Jeffords.

Jeffords and his attorney, Christopher Adkins, said Cox being a celebrity has nothing to do with the lawsuit being filed. They said they would still be pursuing legal action regardless of the plaintiff’s occupation.

“We would be doing this if it was anybody. I understand that he is a high-profile individual, but at the end of the day Mr. Cox’s actions have driven that wedge in between the marriage of Mr. Jeffords and Mrs. Jeffords and have completely destroyed and ruined that relationship,” said Adkins.

Adkins said they will also discuss taking legal action against Jeffords’ wife after dealing with the Cox lawsuit.

WBTV reached out Cox’s attorney Thursday evening after business hours for comment on the lawsuit. No response has been received yet.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.