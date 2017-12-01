Orange County pastor stops church break-in, helps catch suspect

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough pastor is being credited with stopping a break-in at his church and helping authorities capture the suspect, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Authorities responded to a shots fired during a breaking and entering in progress call at the Five Forks

Baptist Church around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Pastor Austin Brown was working in the church when the break-in occurred. Brown’s presence interrupted the crime and the suspect, later identified as Cory Vondell Bradshaw, of Mebane, fled in his vehicle.

As Bradshaw was driving away from the church, Brown fired multiple shots at the car, flattening one of the tires, the sheriff’s office said.

Bradshaw was forced to pull over a few miles from the church due to the flat tire. Authorities said he attempted to hide the car at an abandoned golf course on McDade Store Road while he changed his tire, but a deputy searching the area found Bradshaw with a spare tire in his hands. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the woods was initiated in Cedar Grove. Around 5 p.m., Bradshaw was taken into custody near the intersection of Carr Store and Compton Road.

During the search, Brown was able to pick out Bradshaw from a photo lineup and warrants for felony breaking and entering, as well as attempted larceny, were obtained for Bradshaw.

“I’m proud of the quick response and teamwork by members of the patrol, civil, and investigation divisions who all responded to the call,” said Orange County Sheriff Blackwood. “The cooperation and assistance provided by the residents of Cedar Grove were invaluable in helping achieve a successful outcome today.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Bradshaw made a full confession to investigators.