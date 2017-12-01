Police seek tips after Fort Bragg soldier is killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Army soldier who was killed when he was shot in the face in Raleigh early Wednesday was due back at Fort Bragg later that same morning, Raleigh police say.

Police issued a plea to residents Friday afternoon for information about the death of Spc. Jose Juan Melendez, 31.

Melendez, who was on leave at the time, was shot around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday as he was walking to his vehicle in the 2200 block of Raven Road, police said.

Melendez was shot in the face. He was a member of the 528th Sustainment Brigade.

He was found after residents of Breezewood Condominiums called 911 about possible gunshots heard in the area.

A 911 caller reported seeing someone running into the woods after the shooting.

Anyone who believes they may have information about who shot and killed Melendez is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.