Police shoot, kill man in NC Walmart parking lot

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was shot and killed after being arrested during an undercover drug investigation in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Police say officers responded to the Walmart Super Center on Highlands Square Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect was being placed under arrest when he tried to escape, according to Police Chief Herbert Blake. An officer shot and killed the suspect while trying to get away.

The chief says the suspect appeared to be reaching for a weapon in his waistband.

“We feel the officer did what he felt was in the best interest of the Public’s and his own safety,” Blake said in a written statement.

Blake says a substance – suspected to be illegal drugs – and a semi-automatic pistol recovered at the scene have been turned over to state investigators.

Police have identified the suspect as Rufus Cedric Baker, 32, of Buncombe County.

The officer has been identified as Detective Brandon McGaha, a 12-year veteran of the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police released the following statement about McGaha:

Detective McGaha currently serves as the supervisor of Hendersonville Police Department’s ACE Team. The ACE Team is a special enforcement unit that is responsible for addressing street level crimes throughout the City of Hendersonville. Street level crimes include the sale and distribution of narcotics, prostitution and general property crimes. The incident occurred during an active drug enforcement operation. Detective McGaha and other members of the ACE Team were not undercover as part of this operation and could easily be identified as police

The police chief says McGaha involved has been placed on paid administrative leave as per department policy.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation of the incident. SBI involvement is a standard procedure.