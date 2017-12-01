Wake County daycare owner and director both facing child abuse charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women have been arrested after physical child abuse was found at a Wake County day care center, Wake County officials said.

The “physical child abuse” allegations were first received on Nov. 7 about Growing Well Child Care Center at 5601 Neuse Street, which is just outside Raleigh, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The owner of the facility and the director of the facility were both charged in the investigation, officials said.

Shirley Leary Staten, 69, of the 5100 block of Hearth Drive in Raleigh is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse, according to Wake County officials and arrest records.

Staten was arrested early Friday morning, according to Raleigh/Wake County-City Bureau of Investigation records.

Nina Staton Lassiter, 37, of the 4000 block of Massey Wood Trail in Raleigh was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor child abuse charge.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told CBS North Carolina that Growing Well Child Care Center would be shut down at the end of the day Friday.

“The Division of Child Development and Early Education has issued a summary suspension of the facility’s license that requires the facility to close at the end of business today. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further comment,” Cobey Culton of the N.C. DHHS said in an email.