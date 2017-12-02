Coach arrested after he’s spotted in NC with missing teen, who was found safe

By and Published:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Florida soccer coach found in New York with a missing teenage girl has been arrested.

The Post-Standard reports police are holding Rian Rodriguez on a charge from Florida known as interference with child custody. He has a hearing Monday to determine if he’ll be extradited.

Officials say Rodriguez and the 17-year-old student were stopped by a New York State Police officer Friday afternoon near Syracuse. Authorities say she apparently sneaked out of her bedroom window and had been missing since Saturday. State police say the pair was in the area since Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Caitlyn Frisina was found safe in New York.

Frisina, 17, was believed to be headed north with Rodriguez, 27, a boy’s soccer coach at the Florida high school where Frisina is a student.

The pair were spotted early Sunday evening at a pawn shop in Fayetteville.

Frisina has been reunited with her family.

Officials at Fort White High School suspended Rodriguez, who coached the boys’ soccer team at the north Florida school.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Rodriguez has a lawyer.

