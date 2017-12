FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Fayetteville are working to control a gas leak on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. at 411 Lynhurst Drive, Fayetteville fire officials said in a news release.

Officials said that a residential gas line was cut and the fire department’s hazmat team was working to clamp the line.

As of 5 p.m., crews were still on the scene trying to control the natural gas leak.

There were no injuries.