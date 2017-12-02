Masked trio rob Chapel Hill home during broad-daylight home invasion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police reported that three masked thieves broke into an occupied home in broad-daylight late Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at a home near the UNC Chapel Hill campus in the 400 block of North Estes Drive, Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

One person was at home at the time but was not hurt.

Officials said three masked men wearing gloves entered the home and stole some items.

“One suspect brandished a firearm during the invasion,” police said in a news release.

If you have information about the incident, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515 at any time of day or the Chapel Hill Police Department during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 919-968-2760.

