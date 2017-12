RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A South Carolina State player had to be removed from PNC Arena Saturday on a stretcher following a medical emergency.

SC State was playing N.C. State when a player on the bench appear to collapse.

Fox Sports identified the player as Ty Solomon.

EMTs could be seen administering CPR on Solomon before he was taken from the arena.

The game was been delayed as medical personnel worked on the player.

The South Carolina State players and coaches voted to continue playing the game. Both teams were given a 10 minute warmup period. There are 2 minutes left in the warmups. The game will resume with NC State leading 22-5 and 13:08 left in the 1st half. — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 2, 2017

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.