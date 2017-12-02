Missing teen found dead in NC died of ‘undetermined trauma,’ autopsy says

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An autopsy report released Friday shows 19-year-old Ashanti Billie died of undetermined trauma.

Billie was found dead in Charlotte, North Carolina 11 days after she was kidnapped from her work at a restaurant on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, according to the FBI.

Eric Brian Brown, a 45-year-old retired Navy veteran, was charged in Billie’s death in early November.

The autopsy was completed at the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office on Sept. 29.

The report shows Billie’s body was found decomposed and partially skeletonized with a shallow skin ulceration at the left buttock.

A half-inch “circular defect” was also found 41 inches above the heel, at the mid-line of her anterior torso.

A toxicology report also released Friday shows no signs of drugs in Billie’s system.

Clothing, insect larvae, pulled pubic hair, head hair, jewelry, fingernail swabs, teeth swabs, breast swabs, wrist swabs, rectal swabs and fingerprints were preserved as evidence.