NC man dies after car crashes into tree in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a single-car crash in Southern Pines early Saturday, officials said.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on East Connecticut Avenue, according to Cypress Pointe Fire officials.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view more photos

A man from Rockingham died in the wreck, which closed the road for nearly two hours.

The car involved in the crash hit a tree and sustained severe damage on the driver’s side.

Southern Pines Fire and Rescue, Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded.