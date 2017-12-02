NC man dies after car crashes into tree in Southern Pines

By Published:

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a single-car crash in Southern Pines early Saturday, officials said.

CLICK TO VIEW LARGER IMAGES FROM THE WRECK

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on East Connecticut Avenue, according to Cypress Pointe Fire officials.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view more photos

A man from Rockingham died in the wreck, which closed the road for nearly two hours.

The car involved in the crash hit a tree and sustained severe damage on the driver’s side.

Southern Pines Fire and Rescue, Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s