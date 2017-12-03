1 wounded in Raleigh shooting; suspect still on the run

By Published: Updated:
Police on Filbert Street in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a broad-daylight shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Filbert Street, which is in southeast Raleigh.

One person was wounded in the shooting, police said. Images from the scene show several police cars and police tape blocking off the road.

Small blue cones were seen on the ground marking different items.

The wounded person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials said the suspect in the shooting was still at large.

There was no description immediately available of the suspect.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s