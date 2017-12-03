1 wounded in Raleigh shooting; suspect still on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a broad-daylight shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Filbert Street, which is in southeast Raleigh.

One person was wounded in the shooting, police said. Images from the scene show several police cars and police tape blocking off the road.

Small blue cones were seen on the ground marking different items.

The wounded person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials said the suspect in the shooting was still at large.

There was no description immediately available of the suspect.