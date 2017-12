WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old boy died in a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Applewhite Road and N.C. Hwy 231 around 9 p.m.

The boy who died was later identified as Aaron Bryant, officials said.

Troopers have not confirmed how the crash happened or if anyone is facing charges.