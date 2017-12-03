NC teen vanishes with male she possibly met on Facebook, sheriff says

REELSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a residence in Reelsboro in reference to a missing person.

Makayla Curtis, 17, was last seen on Saturday at around 5 p.m. by her mother.

Curtis left with an unknown white male in a gold mid-sized sedan. Curtis may have met the unknown male on Facebook and left traveling in an unknown direction.

Curtis is described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt over a white t-shirt, black jeans, and a pink book bag.

Anyone with information should contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.