New charge filed against ex-Raleigh teacher accused of sex crimes involving student

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is an update in the case of an ex-Raleigh teacher who was accused last month of having sexual relationships a student.

Police added a charge of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor to Nicholas Conlon Smith’s rap sheet.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The former Montessori of Raleigh teacher is accused of committing that crime in 2011.

Smith, 36, of Raleigh was charged in early November with four counts statutory rape of a victim with age difference of more than 5 years and two counts sex offense involving a student, warrants say.

The offenses occurred in 2011 and 2012 when Smith was a teacher at Montessori School of Raleigh Middle, located at 408 Andrews Chapel Road in Durham, warrants say.

The victim was 14 at the time of the offenses, warrants say.

Smith is currently a math teacher and has worked at Montessori Middle and Upper School since 2006. After the initial charges last month, he has been suspended without pay, the school confirmed.

Police came to the school the morning of Nov. 7 to question him, school officials confirmed.