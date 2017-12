RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Raleigh on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at Rock Quarry Road near the intersection with Cross Link Road and Proctor Street.

All southbound lanes of Rock Quarry Road are closed in the area, which is just south of Interstate 40.

No other details were immediately available.