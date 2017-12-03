‘Primary aggressor’ arrested in bloody brawl during ACC title game, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Charlotte police have made an arrest after a fight in the stands of the ACC Championship football game that was seen by at least a million people on social media.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesman Keith Trietley said stadium officials notified police about the disturbance in a seating section. Trietley says officers determined Reed James Fletcher was a primary aggressor and arrested him.

Jail records show the 22-year-old Fletcher of Rogersville, Tenn., was charged with assault and battery, then released early Sunday on bond.

Video from a bystander posted on Facebook shows multiple people throwing punches in the crowded stands. One man appears to be thrown from one row into another, emerging with blood on his face.

By Sunday afternoon, the video had about 1 million views and 11,800 shares.

Clemson beat Miami 38-3 in the game Saturday night.

