2 sought in armed robbery in Bojangles parking lot, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police investigators have issued arrest warrants for two people wanted in conneciton with an armed robbery at a Durham Bojoangles on Nov. 28.

Tiffany Springfield, 32, and Jamie Monique Belcher, 24, are both charged with with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Neither are in custody.

Police said that officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant around 11:15 a.m. but quickly determined that no shots were fired and no one had been hit by gunfire. Although the victim hadn’t been shot, he had been hit on the head with a blunt object.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the victim was outside his vehicle in the parking lot when he was attacked and robbed of cash at gunpoint.

The robbery and attack do not appear to have been random, according to police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrest in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.