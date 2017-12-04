Chapel Hill police seek help finding teen girls

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill authorities are asking the public to help them find two teen girls who were last seen five days ago.

Tyliyah Baldwin, 14, and Kaaliyah Alston, 15, were last seen Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. at 205 Sunrise Lane in Chapel Hill, according to a police news release.

Tyliyah Baldwin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a nose piercing.

Kaaliyah Alston is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 140 to 145 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair.

Police said they believe the girls are in Durham.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 during regular business hours or call 911 any time of day.