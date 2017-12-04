Cold snap on its way to central NC…is snow in our future?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cold snap is on its way to central North Carolina later this week, and there’s already chatter about the possibility of snow…so is it time to break out the sleds and snow shovels?

“I don’t think the snow-lovers should get too excited just yet,” cautioned Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Heggen. “We know it’s going to get a lot colder later this week, and we know there’s a decent chance of light showers on Friday. What we don’t know yet is whether the showers will happen while the atmosphere is cold enough to allow snow to reach the ground.”

Highs are forecast to reach the 40s on Friday, which is much too warm for any chance of accumulating snow. But temperatures will drop to around freezing Friday night, which means that any lingering showers in that time frame could be a mixture of rain and snow.

“Your odds of seeing even a slushy dusting on lawns and rooftops go up the farther north and west you go from Raleigh,” said Heggen. “We’ve got a long way to go between now and the end of the week – we’ll be closely watching the new data as it comes in, to see if our snow chances go up, or if they disappear entirely.”

Even if the snowflakes fly, he said, “the ground is still very warm, so it’s going to be tough for that snow to accumulate.”