Former Raleigh teacher already facing 6 child sex charges, charged with 13 more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Raleigh Montessori school teacher already facing six child sex charges has now been charged with 13 more, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, of Raleigh, had already been charged with four counts statutory rape of a victim with age difference of more than five years and two counts sex offense involving a student back in November.

In addition to the previous charges, Smith is now facing 13 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, Smith “willfully and feloniously did coerce and encourage a minor…to engage in sexual activity…for the purpose of producing material containting a visual representation” of the sexual activity. Documents show that the “sexual activity” was taking picture or videos of a 14-year-old and 15-year-old victim in various states of undress and in sexual suggestive poses.

The crimes are said to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2011 and June 30, 2012, according to documents.

The previous crimes Smith was charged with also occurred in 2011 and 2012 when Smith was a teacher at Montessori School of Raleigh Middle, located at 408 Andrews Chapel Road in Durham.

Smith was already being held on a $2 million bond. Another $1 million has been added to the total based on the new charges. He is expected in Wake County court Monday.