Inmate’s tip lead to charges in Raleigh taxi driver’s slaying, warrant shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have charged a man with the November 2016 shooting death of a cab driver after a federal prison inmate named him as the shooter, court documents show.

The federal inmate named Tyron Cooper as the killer of Nwabu Cyril Efobi, who was found shot to death about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2016, in front of Universal Cap Company on Hill Street, a Raleigh police investigator wrote in a sworn statement seeking a search warrant.

EARLIER: Surveillance images released in murder of Raleigh cab driver near college campus

Surveillance video from the scene showed the killer walking around the business on Nov. 7, 2016, and then again on Nov. 8, 2016, the investigator wrote. The next day, the camera caught the man walking to the front door of the cab company, Efobi walking out that door and the two then getting into a confrontation, which ended when the man shot Efobi and ran off, according to the statement.

Cooper was living in a halfway house at the time, and signed himself out on both Nov. 7 and 8, 2016, to work for a staffing agency, but didn’t show up to work either day, the affidavit says.

A photo of Cooper from the halfway house showed a man who matched the video surveillance, the investigator wrote.

And cell phone records tied to Cooper’s phone recorded that it bounced off a tower in the area of the taxi office on Nov. 7 and off a tower near the nearby home of his mother on Nov. 8, according to the statement.

Cooper was arrested Oct. 13 in Durham, the investigator wrote.

Online booking records show that he was charged with second-degree trespass, possession of a firearm by a felon and murder.