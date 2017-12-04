Suspect in death, disappearance of Mariah Woods due in court today

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The man charged in the disappearance of a 3-year-old Jacksonville girl is expected to head to an Onslow County courtroom this morning.

While Earl Kimrey, 32, sits in jail, the community is mourning the loss of Mariah Woods.

Less than 10 miles from the courthouse is a makeshift memorial that reads “Sweet Baby Mariah — we love you!” People are traveling near and far, some leaving notes, others stuffed animals and balloons.

Many say they want justice for Mariah, saying that Mariah is loved, nont only in this community, but across the state and even country as her story spreads.

“She touched everybody. Not just North Carolina, but everybody, and because of that she ended up becoming everybody’s child. She was our child,” said Onslow County resident Bonnie Fuleki.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS North Carolina report Kimrey obstructed justice by, ”removing Mariah Woods’ body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods’ death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud.”

In the warrants, officials claim Kimrey “secretly disposed of the dead child’s body.”

Additionally, records say Kimrey broke into a home on High Hill Road and stole two dressers around the time of the toddler’s disappearance.

Kimrey is expected to make his first appearance at 8 a.m. Authorities said further charges are possible.

