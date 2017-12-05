Durham Confederate statue destruction cases delayed until 2018

By Published: Updated:
A protester kicks the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier after it was pulled down in Durham, N.C. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Activists on Monday evening used a rope to pull down the monument outside a Durham courthouse. The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. (Casey Toth/The Herald-Sun via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nine people charged with helping to destroy a Durham Confederate monument on Aug. 14 had their cases continued to 2018.

In court Tuesday, the attorney for the defendants requested the cases be delayed until January.

The judge granted that request leaving most of the defendants to appear in court again on Jan. 11.

Loan Tran entered a plea deal Tuesday where he made no admission of responsibility in the case and will not have probation. Tran will have to pay $1,250 in restitution and $180 in court fees.

Tran will have a felony charge against her dropped once she completes 100 hours of community service with Triangle Volunteer and Leadership Service. That community service must be completed by March 26.

A misdemeanor charge of of damage to public property and defacing public monument will be dropped once fines are paid and community service is completed.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s