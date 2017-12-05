Police: 8-year-old daughter last seen with missing south Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman’s 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 33-year-old Megan Stack left her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m. Police say Stack never returned home and her whereabouts are unknown.

Detectives have confirmed that Stack also took her 8 year-old daughter with her when she left her home. Her daughter’s name is Ava Stack.

Police say there is serious concern for their safety due to Megan Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior.

Megan Stack was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants and black boots. Police say Stack was driving a dark gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag. She is around 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.