Southbound Durham Freeway reopens following crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound lanes of the Durham Freeway (N.C. Highway 147) have reopened after they were shut down following a crash involving a cargo truck and a car.

The road was shut down near mile marker 12, between Fayetteville Road and Alston Avenue, Durham police.

The crash, which occurred around 5:20 a.m., was cleared in a little over an hour.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash was “mangled,” but no one in the truck or car were seriously injured.

The road reopened around 6:45 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

