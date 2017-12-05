Snow still possible this week, but cold and rain definitely happening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite highs in the 70s Tuesday across central North Carolina, a drastic drop in temperatures will arrive Wednesday afternoon. This arctic blast will set the stage for some interesting weather later this week involving some much needed rain and the first chance of snow this season.

“While the snow is still a long shot Friday, even if it does fall, accumulation doesn’t look likely because of the warm temperatures the past few days,” says chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

Before the chance of snow later this week, rain will moved through late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

“This is rain for sure as the cold front doesn’t move through until mid-morning Wednesday.” Hohenstein says.

Conditions will start mild early Wednesday before getting colder Wednesday afternoon. Most of Wednesday will be dry outside of the rain chance early Wednesday morning and again late Wednesday night.

Thursday will continue to be chilly and mostly dry with just a small chance of rain, mainly south of the Triangle.

Friday is the day everyone is talking about thanks to the chance of snow in central North Carolina.

The cold air will still be in place Friday and an area of low pressure will move up the coast spreading rain into central North Carolina. While most of us will see rain only, there is a chance that a few snowflakes will mix in with the rain or some could even see a burst of snow late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

While not expected to have an impact on any roads and accumulation is not likely because of warm ground temperatures, the excitement and possibility of snow falling in central North Carolina is there later this week. Stay with CBS North Carolina as our team of meteorologists continue to track all the changes that are likely to take place in the coming days. Count on the Storm Team to keep you updated on our first bout of winter weather this season.