Daughter’s shots of loving NC parents’ Christmas card shoot go viral

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local photographer’s photo of a married couple of 47 years has been seen and shared by thousands and even gotten national attention. What makes it even more important for the photographer is the pictures are of her parents.

For the last seven years Amber Robinson has captured the loving moments of hundreds with her wedding photography.

“I’ve really been inspired by loves stories,” she said.

But it wouldn’t be wedding pictures that got Robinson national attention, but photos for a couple’s Christmas card.

“I walked into their session the same way I do any other session,” said Robinson.

But it wasn’t the same. The subjects of the photos were her parents, the creators of the love story that inspired Robinson in the first place.

“Just looking at them through my camera kind of changes the way I see them every day,” she said.

Robinson says she saw her parents’ love through their eyes for the first time, and the photos helped remind her parents where that loves started.

“It felt like I was 17 years old. I really and truly did. My husband and I were standing there and taking the pictures. He was whispering into my ear, and I was giggling,” said Wanda Brewington.

Brewington and her husband of 47 years, Marvin, say they loved the pictures, but didn’t think anyone would want to see them on the Internet.

“My mom says, ‘Amber, no one wants to see two old people making out,’” said Robinson.

Marvin Brewington says he’s not surprised the pictures are so popular.

“I just told her she was the goddess to start with. So that’s what’s happening everyone else is recognizing what I did a long time ago,” he said.

The Brewingtons say the secret to a long happy relationship is never going to bed angry at each other, and knowing it’s OK to admit when you’re wrong.