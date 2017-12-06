Friday snow in the sky but will it stick on the ground?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The cold air has arrived in central North Carolina and it is now looking a little more likely that some snow could fall later this week in central North Carolina.

While the excitement of snow falling from the sky is very possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, the recent warm weather and mild ground temperatures will result in very little accumulation on the ground.

This would be the first snow event of the winter season and it’s only happening because of the cold front that moved through Wednesday morning.

After seeing highs near 70 on Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon temperatures had dropped into the 40s for most.

Temperatures will stay cold not through the weekend.

Thursday will see highs stay in the 40s with cloudy skies and a chance of rain south of the Triangle, but most stay dry.

Friday will be an active weather day with cloudy skies, colder temperatures and a good chance of rain and snow.

Highs will only top out in the lower 40s with good rain chances throughout the day.

Late Friday night as temperatures get a little colder some of that rain will change to snow around the Triangle and areas Northwest.

From late Friday night through early Saturday morning that snow will fall from the sky, but very little will accumulate on the ground.

Snow accumulation will be very minor and only on grassy and elevated surfaces northwest of the Triangle.

Area roads will stay wet as they are too warm to accumulate snow, therefore travel late Friday night and early Saturday morning should not be hazardous.

There is also another chance of see some snow fall from the sky late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but again accumulation will be little to none and only on grassy and elevated surfaces. This second chance of snow comes with another blast of cold air as lows by Monday morning dip all the way down to the lower 20s.

Stay with CBS North Carolina as our team of meteorologists continue to track all the changes that are likely to take place in the coming days.

Count on the Storm Team to keep you updated on our first bout of winter weather this season.