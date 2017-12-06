Hoke County deputies name suspect in teacher’s beating, offer reward

Suspect images released by the Hoke County Sheriff's Office.


RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are offering a reward as they search for the man they say assaulted a West Hoke Elementary School teacher at the school on Monday.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin wrote that Michael Lee Nivens is charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Peterkin did not specify the size of the reward, which will be given for information leading to Nivens’ arrest.

The principal of the school told CBS North Carolina that there were students inside the school for after-school care when the incident happened. The students were in another room at the time of the attack and were not injured.

