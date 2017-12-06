If you’ve been scammed using Western Union you may be entitled to your money back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you are one of the many people who have lost money to a scammer who had you pay using Western Union, you may be in luck if you want your money back.

If you were scammed between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017, you will now be able to file a claim to get your money back, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The scam involving Western Union has been going on for years, the FTC says. Many people who lost money to scams sent their payments through a Western Union wire transfer thinking they had won prizes or gotten loans or a job, discounted products or other financial rewards in exchange for the money they sent.

A joint investigation between the FTC, U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service resulted in Western Union agreeing to pay $586 million and admitting to aiding and abetting wire fraud.

The deadline to submit a claim is Feb. 12, 2018.

For more information, visit the FTC’s Western Union website.