Missing Charlotte woman, 8-year-old girl found safe in Missouri

By Published:
Megan Stack

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A missing Charlotte woman and her 8-year-old daughter, who hadn’t been seen since Monday afternoon, have been found safe in Missouri.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 33-year-old Megan Stack went to an EMS station outside St. Louis a short time ago and asked to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Authorities are working to reunite 8-year-old Ava Stack with other family members.

EARLIER: Police: 8-year-old daughter last seen with missing south Charlotte woman

CMPD says Stack called her family Tuesday night from Oklahoma and said she and her daughter were OK. Police say the two do not appear to have any injuries.

Stack reportedly left her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday before picking up Ava from school.

Before being located, the two were last seen leaving Bain Elementary School at the end of class.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

CMPD said a request to issue an Amber Alert for the young girl was denied by the state due to it “not meeting the restrictive criteria.”

Police said there was serious concern for their safety due to Megan Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior. CMPD issued a Silver Alert for the mother since the Amber Alert request was denied.

Ava’s father, Timothy Lybarger, spoke at a press conference asking for help from the public.

“She’s my world. She’s everything to me. She’s all I have,” Lybarger said of his 8-year-old daughter.

According to CMPD Spokesperson Rob Tufano, police looked at footage from the cameras at the school, and followed Megan Stacks financial transactions or any social media posts.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s