Police: Woman shot in car during dispute in Durham, suspect drives off with victim’s son

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot inside a vehicle with her child during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Durham, police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. at N.C. Highway 55 and Cornwallis Road.

According to police, a woman was shot inside a vehicle while her child was inside. After being shot, the victim was able to exit the vehicle, but the suspect drove away with the victim’s son inside.

The child was dropped off at a location in Greensboro by the suspect, police said. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unknown at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or vehicle.

No one is in custody and the case is still under investigation.

